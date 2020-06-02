Sport has been one of the major victims of the Coronavirus crisis: paralyzed official competitions, gyms and closed facilities, leagues stopped … But with the de-escalation and more than half the country in Phase II, many can now return to playing sports , but as before, yes, at least in a similar way in many cases – always following security measures, because the Covid-19 is still hitting. And two of them are Paddle tennis and Tennis.

Playtomic, book paddle and tennis courts

The paddle and tennis courts are reopening in those communities and areas that have managed to pass to phase 2 of the de-escalation in Spain. And if you are one of those who practices one of these two sports, we bring you an application to make things easier for you: Playtomic, an app so you can do all the procedures from your mobile, from searching for a track to booking it and even paying for it directly so you only have to worry about going and playing.

Playtomic allows you choose from 600 tennis and paddle clubs in Spain and organize your results according to the characteristics you want the club or the track to have. In this sense, you can filter by:

Time you want to play

60 minutes

90 minutes

120 minutes



paddle

Track type you prefer: indoor – outdoor – covered

characteristics of it: wall, glass or panoramic

Size: single or double



Tennis

Track type you prefer: indoor – outdoor

Surface: clay, cement, grass, quick or synthetic grass

Size: single or double

Find companions to play

Another very interesting feature of Playtomic is that it gives you a hand if you don’t have a partner to play through the Me Apunto function, a kind of community in the app where you can “evaluate the other players, level up or down, confirm, reject and even modify a result that another player has proposed “, and thus find the couple that best suits your preferences. You can also choose the ‘I am flexible’ function to receive suggestions similar to your preferences

Join a paddle tournament

With Playtomic you will not only save time, simplifying the reservation process in a single App, but you will also be able to find out if there is a paddle tournament in progress in your city. You can choose to sign up for a paddle tournament that suits you, filtering the searches by price, hours, location and category.

And what happens if in the end you cannot keep the appointment? That through the app you can cancel your reservations or paddle or tennis activities “As long as you comply with the conditions of the club”, and you will be refunded the money.

Download Playtomic for Android

Download Playtomic for iOS