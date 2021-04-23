Playtomic, the startup that takes advantage of the fact that playing paddle tennis beats football

They are being called to be the next unicorn in Spain. Or at least one candidate to join the list led by Glovo or Cabify. Playtomic, with a much less media profile and infinitely less controversial than the reigning startups, has focused its business on the digitization of the world in which playing paddle tennis is essential. Or, as they say, racket in general. Because this group also includes tennis.

If the arrival of the coronavirus and the pandemic has catapulted the delivery business, both nationally and internationally, curiously, the paddle tennis sector has also suffered a similar fate. Already in 2019, the sport equaled that of tennis in volume of federated (the only official measure of players). The discipline of middle-aged men, already retired from football or other impact sports, he began to reign in Europe.

But if before the pandemic the sector pointed to ways, it is now in the middle of 2021 when it could grant the title of unicorn to one of its greatest supporters in Spain. Region that, by the way, leads the player rankings at the European level.

Playtomic and the rebound effect

‘It’s a real madness. A very strong change has been seen because what COVID-19 has caused are several immediate effects, “explains Pablo Carro, co-founder of Playtomic.

If the months of confinement destroyed the business of the online paddle tennis court reservation platform, it was in the de-escalation phase when they understood that the results for 2020 and later years could only get better. The issue of teleworking has been vital for the padel universe, also the entry into ERTE of a large part of the country’s workers. Finally a new positive normal.

In Playtomic’s eyes, these two variables translate into more time to play sports and, of course, to play paddle tennis. And so far unpopular times. “Before you could only play in the afternoon, now some can even play in the morning,” explains the founder to Hipertextual. With these data, the company explains that in the second half of 2020, compared to the same section of 2021, the digitization of reservations increased by 30% and the average occupancy of gaming slots in clubs and sports centers increased by 15% . This is summarized in 750,000 users in the 25 regions in which they are present.

The Ibai effect or the downfall of football

Traditionally, it has been the group of men between 30 and 40 years old who have taken over the paddle tennis courts. The coronavirus pandemic arrived and the average age dropped slightly. The issue of purchasing power had been raised before. The democratization of sports equipment courtesy of Decathlon left far behind the influence of José María Aznar as the greatest supporter of sport for the country’s upper classes.

“We have never seen so many soccer jerseys on paddle tennis courts” Pablo Carro

In any case, between Ibai Llanos installing a paddle tennis court in his new home and showing it in Twich or a David Beckam playing sports as a form of lifestyle, the truth is that the fall of team sports has been essential for paddle tennis. And also for Playtomic. “We have never seen so many soccer jerseys on paddle tennis courts”jokes Pablo. And not because of the Beckam effect, but for the migration of football fans to the kingdom of paddle tennis.

The growth of the players between 20 and 25 years old, the carriers of the jerseys, has been massive in recent months. Why? With football in the doldrums, and not because of the media Superliga, and competitions “to be at home” at low hours, the sector has turned to other disciplines. With less physical contact with third parties that may incur a possible contagion, the fact that they are unknown, fewer restrictions, the cancellation of the many leagues and with the option of being outdoors, paddle tennis has been the undisputed winner.

«The paddle is a fever and madness, it is very difficult to find clues. Everyone wants to play because it is safer, “explains a casual player, before football and now paddle tennis, to Hypertextual. According to Playtomic, there has been so much obsession with playing that, as a result of regulations in some areas you could only play one against one. “That does not exist in the rules of paddle tennis, but people still reserved, they were crazy.”

Playing paddle tennis: the figures of a booming sector

Photo by Hermes Rivera on Unsplash

There are no absolute figures for paddle tennis players in Spain. Unless they are federated, there is a small group of padel affiliates that does not have any certification. Curiously, this group is made up of the female sector who, as explained by the Spanish Paddle Federation, prefers this sport as a means of socialization rather than competition.

In any case, Playtomic has made an average (crossing data from club brands and federations) of between 6 and 8 million players in the country. Although, he points out, it is only an estimated data. If we go to the world of Federations, the total points to the 85,302 federated in 2021. A measured figure since many license applications have not yet been communicated. But, in any case, a figure that has more than doubled since 2012.

In a specific way, they explain from the Spanish Padel Federation, some of the registrations of this last year (post-pandemic) have originated in mobility limitations. With a Decathlon shovel and license, many regions allowed mobility. Still, this is just anecdotal.

In this case with a competitive vocation, men over 39 win. Although without neglecting the growing numbers of 24. With the undisputed triumph of Catalonia with respect to the volume of federated, Andalusia, Madrid and Valencia follow.

Playtomic, with sports centers and investors on its side

Photo by Tomasz Krawczyk on Unsplash

It is precisely this fever to play paddle tennis that the VIP pass for Playtomic means for its position as a new unicorn in Spain. If they manage to keep the followers, they will already have the users convinced.

They have already conquered sports centers and clubs, as well as the more than 2,500 sports facilities that use the application to manage the reservation of their paddle tennis courts. “The tracks are very happy because they have improved their performance,” explains Pablo. Not so much so your income. For Playtomic it is a latent problem in the sector:

«There is a policy of downward prices. Public entities opened their tracks and the rest followed in its wake of falling prices without taking into account the differentiation of the service. Pablo Carro

Still, it has served to save digitization costs for hundreds of clubs. What is clear is that they have investors eating out of their hands. The company closed a financing round of 1.5 million euros in 2020, with the help of GP Bullhound, a fund that has been operating with them since its previous round in 2019. Even without being profitable, they suggest that they are about to arrive at that level. And while they are optimistic about their growth and opportunities, they have no new operations on the horizon that will bring them a little closer to that unicorn level.

Related