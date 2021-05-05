PlayStation will integrate Discord chat for gamers

05/05/2021 at 09:59 CEST

Sony to integrate popular online chat platform Discord on its PlayStation Network by 2022. The electronics giant has invested in the app and now has a minority stake in the company. Discord is used by over 140 million players every month, mainly on PC and mobile devices.

Gaming experts hope the partnership will allow gamers who use different consoles and devices to interact more easily. “We constantly seek new ways to let players around the world connect with each other, form new friendships and communities, and share fun experiences and lasting memories, ”said Sony President and CEO Jim Ryan in a blog post.

“Our goal is to bring Discord and PlayStation experiences closer to consoles and mobile devices early next year, allowing friends, groups and communities to hang out, have fun and communicate more easily while playing together. “