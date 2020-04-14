These quarantine days are complicated; however, staying home is crucial to flattening the curve and helping to flatten the coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) curve. To make this period a little easier, PlayStation will give you 2 acclaimed games from its catalog for PlayStation 4.

In an entry on the PlayStation Blog, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that all PlayStation 4 users will be able to obtain and download Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free as part of the Play at Home promotion. Please note that once you take advantage of this promotion, both games will be yours forever.

It is worth mentioning that this promotion will be available from 10:00 AM, Mexico City time and will end on May 5 at 10:00 PM. Please note that you do not need to have an active PlayStation Plus membership to take advantage of the promotion.

“People around the world are doing the right thing by staying home to help contain the spread of COVID-19,” Sony explained. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who practices physical distancing and take seriously our responsibility as a home entertainment platform, so we ask our community to continue to support this safe option and the need to Play at Home.”

What are the games in the Play at Home initiative?

As we mentioned before, the games in the Play at Home promotion are Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey. Both are titles that originally debuted on PlayStation 3, but received enhancements in a version for PlayStation 4.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection is a bundle that includes remastered versions of Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune; Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception. So, in it you can enjoy 3 of the best Naughty Dog games and get acquainted with the first adventures of Nathan Drake.

For its part, Journey is an emotional game from thathgamecompany, which allows you to connect with other players in a unique way. While this is a short experience, it is one that is definitely worth it.

And what did you think of this promotion? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link to see more news related to PlayStation 4.

