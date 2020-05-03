One more year, PlayStation® Spain announces its presence in Madrid Games Week 2019, the fifth edition of the benchmark fair for the video game sector to be held in the capital from 3 to 6 October *.

For four days, PlayStation® fans will be able to try the main news from the PlayStation®4 (PS4 ™) and PlayStation®VR (PS VR) catalogs at more than 200 gaming stalls, as well as participating in contests and various activities.

In this way, visitors will have the opportunity, for the first time in Spain, to play demos of titles before their launch: they will be able to embody the old well-known Sir Daniel Fortesque with the remake of Medievil, enter the extraordinary world of Dreams, help young Ash bring his city back to life with Concrete Genie, traverse the dark world of Yokai demons with Nioh2 and put himself in the shoes of Predator and military equipment to hunt him down Predator: Hunting Grounds. In addition, visitors can enjoy different experiences related to those expected The Last of Us Part 2 and Death stranding. This last title will feature a closed-door theater where exclusive content will be shown.

For its part, the virtual reality device PS VR will offer visitors the chance to try titles such as the shocking and expected before launch Marvel’s Iron Man VR, which will have eight game stations, or those already known Blood and Truth and No Man’s Sky among others.

In addition to these upcoming releases, gaming booths will also be available. Days Gone, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Gran Turismo Sport and Ready Set Heroes plus many of the PlayStation®Hits titles.

The support and participation of third parties in the stand will have, as every year, their presence assured with titles such as: FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, NBA 2K20, Borderlands 3, Call of Duty® Modern Warfare®, EA SPORTS FIFA 20, Crash Team Racing and GRID.

The national support program for independent studies will also be present at the fair, PlayStation®Talents, which will have a special area with 40 game stations. Among them are the 20 semifinalists for the PlayStation® 2019 Awards that visitors will be able to vote for. In this area, not only will the program be more fully disclosed, but visitors will also be able to try titles such as: A Tale of Paper, Treasure Rangers and Aces of the Multiverse.

As for the PlayStation® digital services, as usual, there will be an exclusive seating for members of PlayStation®Plus from where they will be able to see all the activities of the stand in a privileged way, and different activities related to PlayStation®Now and PlayStation®Tournament.

Likewise, a space has been set aside to bring visitors closer and to make them known PlayStation® Commitment, the area that the company dedicates to improving the lives of people, especially the youngest, through the video game. PlayStation® Commitment It also encourages the responsible use of video games by putting concrete measures into practice and promoting good habits.

The PlayStation® stand will be located in Hall 14 of the IFEMA fairgrounds and will have a stage for 300 people with a large number of tournaments, contests, talks, demos and much more.

