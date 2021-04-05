PlayStation turns 20 and Sony celebrates with a special edition PS4

By Aaron smith

NEW YORK (VNNMoney) – PlayStation has been around for a long time.

This innovative video console from Sony Computer Entertainment commemorates its 20th anniversary on Wednesday, and to celebrate, Sony will launch a special anniversary edition PS4.

Pre-orders will begin to be received on December 6 and will only be available in “a very limited quantity,” according to the company.

Shunei Yoshida, author of PlayStation.Blog, noted that the original PlayStation launched in Japan on December 3, 1994.

“20 years is a long time!” He wrote. “In 1994, many outsiders thought it was crazy that Sony was launching the original PlayStation in an incredibly competitive video game market. Who could blame them?

The market remains competitive. There is strong demand for Microsoft’s Xbox One this holiday shopping season, which has put the PlayStation 4 in trouble, along with other competing Nintendo consoles, including the Wii U.

In trying to get a step ahead, Sony recently unveiled a cable Internet service called Vue, which would be accessible through PlayStation consoles instead of a cable box.

The company is going through difficult times. Sony expects to lose more than $ 2 billion in the current fiscal year, largely due to losses in the highly competitive smartphone industry.