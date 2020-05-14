PlayStation 5 is just around the corner and Sony is already preparing the next generation ahead, releasing not only its console at the end of the year, as planned, but also creating new commercial brands to work with in the future. Recently Sony has presented PlayStation Studios which, far from being a new development studio, is actually a brand and a quality seal that the Japanese company expects its fans to recognize instantly.

It is a brand that unifies the own and exclusive videogames of PS5 under the same seal. The brand already has a logo and presentation video, which will be played with certain changes at the start of each PS5 exclusive video game. “In recent years and in the last decade, the strength of titles coming out of our studios has been stronger than ever. We’ve been thinking about how to bring all of these great games together into one brand, and really the purpose of this is make the consumer understand that when they see this brand, are preparing for a solid, innovative and deep experience comes from the PlayStation Studios“says Eric Lempel, vice president and chief marketing officer, Sony.

What games can we expect to carry this “seal of quality” at the start of its execution on PS5? It should be noted that the brand PlayStation Studios won’t be ready in time for the release of The Last of Us 2 or Ghost of Tsushima, coming this summer, the last two major PS4 releases. It seems that it is a more thoughtful initiative on PS5 and the games that Sony will soon begin to offer on PC, although it will not be ready for the launch of Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC either.

Ghost of Tsushima | Sucker Punch

But over time it will be visible in the video games of the main development studios of the company: Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, Santa Monica Studio, Media Molecule or Guerrilla Games, among others. This means that we will see the PlayStation Studios brand in licenses such as Uncharted, LittleBigPlanet, God of War, Ratchet & Clank, Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn or The Last of Us, in addition to many other licenses that have not yet been created.

“We believe this is a good way to let consumers know that if they see it, they can expect quality games from us,” says the manager. There is no doubt that Sony has invested a lot of money in buying, creating and expanding studios in recent years, which has allowed it to have a large development infrastructure and have studies of recognized quality that have been placed among the first in the world. Sony studios already rival the studios of Nintendo or other major publishers, being one step above Xbox.

“The cinematic you’ve seen is the one with multiple games. But over time, as we introduce well-established franchises, we can adapt that opening to show the franchise over the years, new characters coming into play … There are many things we can do that we are very excited about, “says Eric Lempel.