By Sebastian Quiroz

05/12/2020 8:30 am

Sony we were surprised today with the announcement of The PlayStation Studios, a new brand that will unite all the company’s first party studios in one place, similar to what Xbox has done with Xbox Game Studios. This announcement also gave us a small look at the logo that we will see in the future.

The PlayStation Studios will debut alongside the launch of the PlayStation 5Therefore, we will not see this logo in The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima and in the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn. Here’s what Eric Lempel, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Marketing, Sony Interactive Entertainment, said:

“We are really excited about this. In recent years, and even in the last decade, the strength of the titles that came out of our studies has been stronger than ever. We have been thinking about how we bring all of these great games together into one brand, and really the purpose of that is to make the consumer understand that when they see this brand they are preparing for a solid, innovative and deep experience that they expect from games that come from PlayStation. Then we came up with PlayStation Studios. We believe this is a good way to inform consumers that if they see it, the quality games they expect from us are here. And this brand will exist for well-known existing franchises as well as for new franchises that we have yet to explore. ”

In addition to games developed by Sony’s first party studios, such as Naughty Dog, Insomniac, Santa Monica Studio, Media Molecule, and Guerrilla Games, The PlayStation Studios brand will also apply to games made by developers working under the direction of Sony..

Similarly, Eric Lempel made a small comparison with the Marvel MCUIn this way, fans can associate the new logo with Sony’s potential:

“What we really wanted to do was create a way to bring the consumer into the world. When they play our games, that’s the good sturdy piece that happens, and then you are transported on an adventure with rich worlds, old characters, and truly captivating stories. We are all big Marvel fans. One of our greatest games of all time has a Marvel character with Spider-Man. But it’s really about doing something specific for our games and our industry. “

The PlayStation Studios brand will be a fundamental part of Sony starting with the PlayStation 5, which does not yet have a release date, but promises to reach our hands in the holiday season 2020.

Via: GamesIndustry.biz

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

