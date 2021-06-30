PlayStation Studios acquires Housemarque and advances the union of Bluepoint

After a year since its inception, Sony finally begins to Expand PlayStation Studios with the announcement of the addition of Housemarque, developer behind titles like Returnal for PS5, or Dead Nation and Super Stardust HD for PS3.

This news was initially shared on twitter by Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, and later in an official statement on the PlayStation blog signed by Housemarque co-founder and managing director, Ilari Kuittinen, who assures that this union «gives our studio has a clear future and a stable opportunity to continue to offer focused approaches to the game, while continuing to experiment with new methods of narrative delivery and push the limits of this modern art form.

At the moment the acquisition cost of the study has not been made public, although it has already been ensured that current Housemarque leadership will remain in the studio, which will work alongside the PlayStation Studios external development team to continue day-to-day operations.

..so apparently PlayStation Japan uploaded the wrong image with their first tweet on Housemarque’s acquisition, and it actually mentions a Bluepoint acquisition pic.twitter.com/yQBHtLbG5c – Nibel (@Nibellion) June 29, 2021

On the other hand, as the well-known leaker Nibel has shared on Twitter, it seems that the account of the Japanese division made a small mistake when issuing this statement, attaching an image showing the Bluepoint studio. However, the most curious thing about this image is the fact that, among the featured games in the background, there is already Returnal itself, so it indicates that Sony had already prepared the consecutive announcements of the accession of both developers.

And is that as in the case of Housemarque, Bluepoint Games is another studio with a long history of collaborations with Sony, among which the recent remaster of Demon’s Souls stands out, and other remasters of its classic games such as Shadow of the Colossus, the Uncharted trilogy and Flower.

The veracity of this second incorporation has yet to be confirmed, we could be facing a multiple announcement of acquisitions of Sony for PlayStation Studios, which could be oriented to face the latest additions of its main rival, Microsoft, which in recent years has added major teams such as Bethesda, Ninja Theory, Playground Games, Double Fine or Obsidian Entertainment to Xbox Game Studios.

Thus, with next-generation consoles yet to exploit their true potential, these acquisitions will undoubtedly represent a major change when it comes to expand your catalogs of exclusive games.