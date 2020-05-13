Sony does not detect problems in the manufacture of its new generation console.

In the latest tax data provided bySonyIn the last few hours, you recognized that you were experiencing slight problems with the manufacture of PS4 components … Is it something that could affect the premiere of PlayStation 5 in late 2020? According to what the Japanese firm has shared, the plans are still intact, so the new generation of PlayStationovercome obstaclesraised in recent weeks by the current pandemic.

On the premiere of PS5, he assured that “although there are factors such asemployees working from homeand restrictions on international travel have presented some challenges regarding part of the testing process and qualification of production lines, development is progressing with the launch of the consoleby the end of 2020, as planned. At this time, no major issues have arisen in the line of game software development for Sony’s own studios or our partners. “

It is not the first time that Sony insists on the launch date of the console in recent weeks, something that has also done its most direct competition, Microsoft, and that is that the Xbox Series X will launch later this year as well. In what he was cautious Phil Spencer, rulers of the games division of the Redmond company, in the state and circumstances that some of the company’s video games are going through. The Japanese, for their part, have ruled out “major problems.”

The career of the new generation advances. Xbox Series X showed its first games a week ago. Following the PS5’s technical chat with Mark Cerny, one of the leading minds behind the creation of the new platform, Sony is expected to take a further step in the coming weeks to unveil new details for its upcoming console. Price? Nothing official, but Michael Pachter dared to put a price on it last week: $ 500 PS5 and $ 400 Xbox Series X.

