Following in the wake of content streaming and even social media, Sony PlayStation has announced that it will begin to slow down the speed of PSN download of game purchases and updates with the intention of decongesting network bandwidth , more saturated than usual with confinement and by the increase in teleworking with the Coronavirus pandemic.

In this sense, the company confirms that, although they will effectively reduce the speed of downloads, this will not affect online gaming, since they will maintain all their infrastructure to guarantee that users can continue playing multiplayer titles via Internet.

Through an official statement on its blog the company has highlighted that they appreciate the community’s understanding but that these measures represent a special effort with which they seek ensure everyone has access to the network in these confining moments:

Players may experience somewhat slower or slower game downloads, but will still enjoy robust gaming. We appreciate the support and understanding of our community, and their contribution as we take these steps, in an effort to preserve access for all.

This is a measure that companies such as Apple, Netflix, Amazon, YouTube have taken and recently they were extended to Facebook to Instagram. At the moment, in the case of Sony it only seems that it will affect the downloads, without any explicit mention being made to your streaming service like PlayStation Now.

👇 More in Explica.co