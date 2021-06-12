PlayStation redoubles efforts to create its own ‘Fortnite’ or ‘Warzone’

The video game industry has changed radically in recent years. Today it is common to see titles multiplayer, some of them free, whose earnings come from the controversial model of microtransactions. If we analyze the current state of the most important video game companies, we can observe that the vast majority have a “Game as a service” that generates recurring earnings. Strangely, PlayStation is one of the few that has been left behindHowever, this year they have taken a key step to reverse it.

Epic Games has Fortnite; Activision to Call of Duty: Warzone; EA to Apex Legends and soon to Battlefield 2042; Ubisoft to The Division, waiting for what Heartland may be; Microsoft, for its part, makes a profit from the Gears 5 bonus content and will likely do the same with Halo: Infinite. What is the PlayStation card in games as a service? The truth is that at this moment he does not have a solid proposal, not even Destruction AllStars.

PlayStation, from previous generations, has focused its efforts on projects that have narrative as their main pillar. In other words, the single player campaign. This strategy has been more than successful, since it is common to see that their exclusive titles appear among the best of the year. In addition, they are the ones that drive the value of PlayStation as a platform. The only downside is that, with tens of millions of players out there, they are missing the opportunity to offer a game that is capable of generating constant income for several years. How will they solve it?

PlayStation hands over the mission to those in the know

In the first half of 2021, PlayStation has shown more than ever its interest in creating a game in the style of Fortnite or Call of Duty: Warzone. Not in a matter of mechanics, but in the business model. Surprisingly, this mission is not in charge of Sony’s internal studiosBut from third-party creative teams that are just beginning their adventure in the world of development. It is a risky step, but when we look at who is responsible for these studies, there is no doubt that the projects are in good hands.

Last February, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced its partnership with Firewalk studios, a team belonging to ProbablyMonsters that already is developing an exclusive multiplayer game for PlayStation 5. “We have carefully assembled an incredible and diverse team with the best talent in their class. Our collective leadership team knows very well how to create memorable multiplayer experiences,” they mentioned.

His words are not without reason. Firewalk Studios is made up of veterans who worked on titles like Halo, Destiny, Call of Duty, Mass Effect, and Apex Legends. Namely, have plenty of experience with online modalities. At the moment, yes, there are no more details about it, although it is clear that Firewalk will follow the quality standards that distinguish the brand: “The PlayStation team feels a deep love and respect for the medium of games and has the best experience and capabilities in the world to help realize great ambitions. “

Another study that just got on the PlayStation boat is Deviation Games, the same as is developing a new intellectual property (IP) for PlayStation. In fact, the association became official within the framework of the Summer Game Fest 2021. Although they did not disclose if their project is a multiplayer experience, the studio’s vacancies point to it. On the other hand, the founders are familiar faces in the world of FPS (First-Person Shooter).

Deviation Games was founded by Dave Anthony and Jason Lundell. Both of them were part of the ranks of Treyarch, so they had the opportunity to work on the Call of Duty: Black Ops saga. “We are building on what we have learned during our collective decades making games, but we are also creating something new and packed with innovation like nothing you have ever experienced before. We are not afraid to say that our ambitions are too high. We are embarking on creation. of a huge game, full of content, with a focus on a lot of action and a lot of energy, “they expressed.

Reinforcing the exclusive catalog with new experiences

Call of Duty: Warzone

Both movements are part of a expansion strategy made new experiences beyond single player campaigns. In early May, Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios, revealed PlayStation Studios’ ambitious plan for the near future: 25 exclusive games are in development, of which almost half belong to new intellectual properties. Of course, in the second figure we can include the projects of Firewalk Studios and Deviation Games.

Aside from the number of exclusive titles in development, which is certainly surprising, Hulst made it clear that they are diversifying the experiences. In other words: they will bet on different genres of video games. “We want to make sure we create different experiences for our audience. Franchises, new games, big games, smaller and more innovative games, single and multiplayer stories. Who says the multiplayer experience can’t have great stories, right?“.

Hulst’s question makes it clear, once again, that PlayStation is redoubling its efforts in creating multiplayer games. And if they manage to propel them through interesting stories – as Destiny has done, for example – the chances of success will be greater. Without going any further, a part of the success of Fortnite is thanks to the fact that each season introduces a narrative. This brings with it both playable and visual novelties to keep the interest of the community.

Sony is committed to developing more games as a service

Fortnite

If the previous clues weren’t enough, we can still analyze a recent presentation of Jim ryan, Director of Sony Interactive Entertainment. The manager expresses on multiple occasions the importance of services for PlayStation. But not only offers like PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, but also titles whose purpose is to have recurring income. On one slide (26), Ryan highlights his interest in developing more “Games as a service” and, even more importantly, launch them both on their consoles and on other platforms. Referring, perhaps, to the PC.

Sony lenses are easy on paper. Nevertheless, creating successful multiplayer experiences, and at the same time offering them as a service, is not an easy task. Halfway there have been several companies in their attempt to succeed in this sector. Either way, the first results of Sony’s strategy will be seen in two or more years. It will be until that moment when we can know if PlayStation was able to create a game at the height of Fortnite or Call of Duty: Warzone.

