PlayStation prepares a service to compete with Xbox Game Pass

David jaffe, one of the masterminds behind God of War and Twisted Metal, has been away from video game development for several years. Not so in the industry, as he has a podcast on YouTube where he constantly gives his opinion on the issues surrounding the sector. In his latest video, however, he went beyond sharing a point of view, revealing that PlayStation is working on its response to Xbox Game Pass.

The creative was chatting about the wave of criticism towards Jim ryan, director of Sony Interactive Entertainment. It is clear that a certain sector of the public does not share the manager’s vision, however, Jaffe believes that it is too early to charge against Ryan’s management. After all, the PlayStation numbers back it up. The interesting thing about the podcast came when Jaffe revealed information that could make it even more interesting the battle between the next-gen consoles:

“What I can tell you is that I know they are doing some things because I know people at Sony. He told me they are working on something. There will be a response to Xbox Game Pass. David jaffe

Now, the creator of God of War does not know more details about how PlayStation plans to deal with the attractive offer of Xbox Game Pass. Their concerns include, for example, that Sony only offers backward compatibility with PS1, PS2 and PS3 games via PlayStation Now.

It would not be a surprise if the company recovers its gaming legacy, even more so when the digital stores of PS3, PSP and PS Vita are about to close their doors. On the other hand, some Sony patents evidenced their intention to reinforce the backward compatibility of the PS5, which only offers support for PS4 games. Yes indeed, to stand up to Microsoft you need more than just bringing back the classic titles.

What is the real strategy of PlayStation?

Sony’s view on video game subscriptions has changed over time. In September 2020, Jim Ryan said that a business model like Xbox Game Pass was not profitable for PlayStation: «For others in a different situation, it might make sense, but not for us. We want to expand and grow our existing ecosystem, and putting new games on a subscription model just doesn’t fit that. “

The funny thing is that a couple of months later, in November, the Ryan hinted that they will respond to Xbox Game Pass. When asked if they plan to stand up to Microsoft’s proposal, he replied: “Actually, there is news on the way, but not today. We have PlayStation Now, which is our subscription service, and it is available in various markets. “

More on this topic