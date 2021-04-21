PlayStation Poland accidentally leaks PlayStation Plus Video Pass, a new movie service | Entertainment

As early as tomorrow, PlayStation Plus users could get a new benefit: movie movies … for free?

A few hours ago, the Playstation Poland website published an ad for PlayStation Plus Video Pass, a new movie service.

The novelty barely stayed active for a few minutes, and was suddenly gone. But on the Internet you cannot hide anything. The Videogames Chronicle website was able to make some screenshots of this mysterious new option from Sony.

The description of the service read: “A new benefit available for a limited time on PlayStation Plus… PS Plus Video Pass is an active trial service from 04.22.21 to 04.22.22. The subscription benefit is available to users of PS Plus in Poland “. It was accompanied by this image:

In the image you can see three films from Sony Pictures: Venom, Zombieland and Bloodshot.

There is no more information, so from here it only remains to speculate. What is PlayStation Plus Video Pass?

Everything indicates that it is about a new cinema service to be integrated into PlayStation Plus, the Sony subscription service required to play online on the PS3, PS4 and PS5 consoles.

Until now, in addition to online gambling, this service gave away several games a month that you could keep as long as you paid for the subscription. Everything points to what this Video Pass is the same, but with movies: Sony could give away some movies from its catalog every month, to those who pay the subscription.

It makes sense because just a few weeks ago Sony announced that it will stop selling movies and series on PlayStation Store, that very few people buy now that they are on Netflix, HBO, etc. So the logical thing is that either it launches a streaming system, or takes advantage of its immense cinematographic catalog in promotions such as gift movies on PlayStation Plus.

Everything indicates that Sony wants to strengthen its subscription, due to the popularity of the Xbox Game Pass, which in addition to giving away games has additional options to play more than 100 games without limits, or the xCloud service to play on mobile or on a Old PC via cloud

Interestingly, Microsoft launched the xCloud beta for PC and iOS yesterday.

The announcement indicates that this is a “trial service” that will last one year, so we do not know if it will be carried out globally around the world, or only in certain countries such as Poland. Since it is announced for the 22nd, tomorrow we will have doubts.