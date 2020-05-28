An accessory to charge the PlayStation controls without cables while you play.

We are approaching the month of June, and many of the eyes are on Sony and its PlayStation 5. At the moment, the little tangible that has been shown from the console is its DualSense controller, although now it has come to lighta Sony patent with an accessorythat, given the closeness of the new generation, we may see it on the PS5 controls. And it is that this patent (goes MP1ST) talks about an accessory that hooks to the controls tocharge them wirelessly.

Sony’s patentIt dates from the end of 2018, although it has not entered the public domain until this year. With the title “Wireless charging adapter with game control keys for computer game controller”, the record speaks ofan accessory that connects from above and at the rearof the remote to charge it without the need to hook the cable, with a coupling somewhat different from the Back Button Attachment launched on the market this year.

According to the patent, the system consists of “a wireless charging adapterit hooks onto a game controller and you caninduction matching to a charging baseto recharge the battery in the remoteno cables requiredThe curious thing is that the patent highlights the possibility ofadd buttons on the backwith the same functionality as the controller, to expand the player’s options.

Since a similar charging system has not been seen on the current DualShock 4, this wireless charging accessory may beis intended for the DualSense PS5. That in the event that it is commercialized, of course, sincemany times patents do not translate into final products. Even so, it would be a very interesting proposal for those players who always walk with little battery. In any case, we remind you that Bloomberg ensures that there will be a presentation of PS5 next week, so it is possible that soon we will see news about the console.

