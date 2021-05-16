PlayStation page launches on Steam and announces 41 games and DLCs, half are hidden | Gaming

PlayStation Studio, PC developer. Who was going to tell us just a couple of years ago … But the world of video games is changing, and many things will never be the same again.

Sony bets on the PC market. PlayStation Studios has opened its developer page on Steam to display the games you are going to launch on the platform. But the most interesting thing is what it doesn’t say …

According to Hobbyconsolas.com account, on the new PlayStation Studios developer page on Steam you can see 41 contents, adding games and DLCs. But only 24 are visible. What surprises do those 17 hidden holes hide?

Sony surprised everyone last August by releasing one of the best PlayStation 4 games, Horizon zero dawn, on Steam, the largest PC video game platform:

The experiment was a success, because according to Nielsen no less than 716,000 copies were sold in the month of launch.

In just a few days, on May 18, Days Gone is released, a game that does not have such good reviews, but it sure sells well on PC, due to its doses of ultraviolence and zombies.

Sony also launched in April Predator: Hunting Grounds, an asymmetric multiplayer game (some players have more power, but are less numerous than the rest).

Those 17 hidden holes in the PlayStation Studios page on Steam seem to indicate that Sony wants to launch PC games in a stable and sustained way over time.

Until just a couple of years ago, it was unthinkable for console makers to release their exclusive console titles on PC. Microsoft started doing it with their Xbox One games, to the point that now Launches all the releases on Xbox Series X / Xbox One on PC at the same time.

Sony has also changed its mind, and it seems that it is targeting this change in trend. This is how he explains it Jim ryan, CEO of PlayStation Games Division: “There is an opportunity to expose these great games to a wider audience and recognize the economics of game development, which is not always straightforward. The cost of creating games increases with each cycle, as that the caliber of intellectual property has improved. Also, our ease of making it available to non-console owners has increased. So it’s a pretty straightforward decision for us. “

In summary, games are getting more and more expensive to produce, and modern consoles are basically encapsulated PCs where everyone uses the same graphics engines and libraries. So porting to PC is relatively simple. Launching them on Steam is a way to cash in on budgets.

One of the ideal candidates to fill those gaps of PlayStation Studios on Steam is Rachet & Clank. Sony has given it away on PS4 and PS5, so financially it’s sold out on consoles. It could make some money on PC, and at the same time serve as a promotion for Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, the new game in the series that launches on PS5 on June 11.