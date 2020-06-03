Subscribers to the service can enjoy today with these games on PS4 and PC streaming.

The PS5 event may have been postponed, but the Japanese company does not miss its monthly appointment with the new PlayStation Now games. On this occasion, the company’s games catalog has announced8 new games joining the serviceas part of its June update, with three of them highlighted by the company: Dishonored 2, Metro Exodus, and NASCAR Heat 4.

From June 2,subscribers to the PlayStation serviceyou can enjoy these three gamesboth on your PS4 console and on PC it is streaming, thanks to the PS Now desktop application.Dishonored 2is an adventure focused on stealth, powers, anda level design that offers thousands of possibilitieswhen it comes to tackling the objectives, as we discussed in Dishonored 2’s analysis.

For his part,Exodus Metrocontinue the adventures of Artyom, now outside the Moscow metro, in a post-apocalyptic world ofopen levels full of dangershuman, and not so human. This game will only be in the cataloguntil November 30this year, and you can consult his proposal with the analysis of Metro Exodus. For his part,NASCAR Heat 4is the official installment of the North American racing championshiplaunched in 2019, with a deeper career mode and AI improvements.

Now,we have talked about 8 games, and alongside these names, PlayStation Now has also added the following titles:Malicious Fallen, 11-11 Memories Retold, Pac-Man Championship Edition 2, Tales of Zestiria, and GOD Eater 2 Rage Burst. All of them available from today in this service that recently exceeded 2 million users, and of which PlayStation has mentioned that they seek to give more support in the face of the new generation.

