Mexico and Chile join Colombia and Uruguay as the countries in the region where taxes are paid for digital purchases on the PlayStation Store.

New regulations on the consumption ofdigital products and serviceswill come into effect soon inLatin americahowMexicoandChile, which will also affect thevideo game. Today users of thePlayStation Networkin the region they receivedemailswith a message that notifies that from the nextJune 1I know how to start charging ataxabout the products and services that are marketed in thePlaystation store.

The article detailing the reasons behind these additional charges reveals how much inColombialike inUruguayit started chargingvalue added tax (VAT)from theNovember 11, 2018.

PlayStation clarifies thatThis additional charge does not have to do with the prices they manage in the games and services of the PlayStation Store., but rather are imposed by theinternal regulations of each country. There is even talk that althoughright now PlayStation remits that tax, it may happen that the banks are going to be the ones to collect the tax, so that the user sees reflected in his state account the amount of the purchases in the PlayStation Store and separately the corresponding taxes.

Currently thepercentagesof the tax for each country are as follows:

Colombia: 19%

Uruguay: 22%

Mexico: 16%

Chile: 19%

For more information on the regulations in each country that cause these taxes to be collected, you can consult the PlayStation support page. Today in countries like Mexico, other digital entertainment platforms likeNetflixannounced the adjustment to their rates for taxes, it is very possible that in the next few days the rest of the platforms will do the same.

