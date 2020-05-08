Several sources point to it, although “nothing is definitive.”

More and more people claim thatSony to show its news very soon. Initially, the popular analyst Daniel Ahmad stated that May and June would be the months in charge of providing us with all the news of the canceled E3 2020, although any anticipated date may be modified at the last minute due to the current situation of health crisis.

June aims to be the month chosen to present PS5However, during the Press Start podcast that aired just a few hours ago,Jason Schreier, publisher of Kotaku, has not hesitated to emphatically answer the question of whether Sony is planning a PS5 event soon. “Yes, definitely,” said Schreier. However, he wanted to add that, with COVID-19 still circulating in the streets,no date is final “until a couple of days before”.

If everything goes well, the editor ensures that we see this eventbetween the beginning and the middle of June, which agrees with the statements ofJeff Grubb, from VentureBeat, who said Sony was planning to introduce PlayStation 5 onJune 4. Also, remember that the Summer Game Fest includes PlayStation among its participants.

PlayStation is part of the Summer Game Fest programIt begins to be quite probable, within the instability of the current situation, that we see the expected event of PS5before the end of June, just like the Inside Xbox in May was confirmed. Sony is not yet on the official Summer Game Fest calendar, but we know they will notify every change made to their schedules.

Meanwhile, new patents emerge related to PlayStation. The last one suggests that we could see a system that efficiently manages game time according to our needs. In addition, it is also contemplated thathelp us finish the game faster.

