During May we let you know that, due to the digital rate in Mexico, multiple services would increase their prices to conform to government guidelines. PlayStation was one of the first companies to confirm such a rise, and today it became emotional through the PlayStation Store. When adding digital games, PlayStation Plus subscription periods or any other product to the shopping cart, you will see the increase reflected before confirming the payment.

It is important to make this clear: the digital games and subscriptions catalog will continue to show the previous price. It will be until the moment of proceeding to the payment when the platform will show you the modification, now including 16% VAT. Of course, this is a considerable climb. In fact, taking into account the current value of the dollar in Mexico, digital titles could cost more than physical ones. You will have to rethink the purchase format if you want to save some pesos.

The digital version of The Last of Us Part II will cost you 1,550 pesos ($ 69.59) on the PlayStation Store

For example, The Last of Us Part II, one of the most anticipated games of the year, will cost you $ 69.59 on the PlayStation Store, or what equals 1,550 pesos. At Amazon you can find it at 1,574 pesos, but if you made the reservation several months in advance, surely you will not have to pay more than $ 1,120. My recommendation, if you are still open to buy physical video games, is to pre-order on Amazon as soon as it is available.

How do you get that price on Amazon? The store usually make discounts on presale costs. However, if you had already bought it before that happened, they will always respect the minimum price at which it arrives. Also note that you pay until your game ships days before the release date.

The situation with PlayStation Plus is different, but it is also possible to look for alternatives to find it cheaper. For example, CDKeys constantly offers discounts on subscriptions of 3, 6 or 12 months. Another option is to buy the service cards in department stores, self-service stores and Oxxo, as these are still kept at a good price. Do you want to continue buying from the PlayStation Store? 12 months will cost you approximately $ 1,030 ($ 46.39).

Evidently, the best thing would be for Sony to start charging in Mexican pesos or, better yet, to make a price adjustment like Steam or Microsoft does. Those in Redmond have not only spent years charging in national currency, they will also absorb 16% of the digital rate. That is, subscriptions for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass, as well as digital games from the Microsoft Store, did not raise their prices.

