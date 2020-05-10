It was a matter of time before it became official: PlayStation increases its prices in Mexico due to the new digital tax. Starting next June 1, all digital games from the PlayStation Store as well as the service PlayStation Plusthey will cost you a 16% more. Remember that the rate contemplates applying VAT to any digital product. Other platforms are expected to join in the coming days; Netflix already did it.

Of course, Sony has made it clear that they are not responsible for the situation. They mention that everyone is due to a matter of compliance with local regulations. For now, it is unknown if the PlayStation Store will start showing updated prices with VAT, or if the increase will be reflected at the time of payment. Take the indicated date into account, especially if you want to renew your PlayStation Plus subscription or reserve a game.

“We are in touch with you today to let you know that your bank or Sony PlayStation will begin collecting sales taxes on digital products and services, including automatic renewal products sold to customers in Mexico, beginning June 1, 2020. Taxes on Sales charged on your credit card used for each order are determined by local regulations, and not by the PlayStation Network. ”

The price of digital games it is already quite high because of the current value of the dollar, and will increase 16% from the following month. Let’s not forget, also, that the platform still does not adapt prices to Mexican pesos. It is the bank that performs the conversion when charging the card.

Alternatives? In the case of PlayStation Plus there is no way out. In fact, the service decreased its cost the previous year in Mexico. Between the volatility of the currency and the new rates, it will practically return to the price of previous years. However, in games there is an option for those who want to save some pesos: the Physical format. While titles have topped $ 1,500 in recent months, it’s a matter of being patient and expecting a sale in weeks after launch.

As previously mentioned, Netflix has already announced the increase that will apply from the first day of June. The basic plan will cost $ 139 (previously $ 129), the standard $ 196 (previously $ 169) and the premium $ 266 (was $ 229).

