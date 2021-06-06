Playstation holds out hope for Gran Turismo 7, will I need to jump into the next generation?

Many of us are counting the days to the launch of Gran Turismo 7, who were thinking precisely of the Playstation’s driving video game franchise par excellence when we were booking the new generation of Sony’s video game console and we felt that this, without It is certainly one of the great attractions of Playstation and one more reason to buy a Playstation 5. But the wait is not being easy. Gran Turismo 7 has no release date yet and is expected to arrive in 2022. The lack of stock of Playstation 5 continues to complicate the jump to the new generation of many players. But can we play Gran Turismo 7 on Playstation 4?

Gran Turismo 7, exclusive to Playstation 5?

Each new generation of Sony’s video game console has to be accompanied by a new batch of exclusive video games that exploit its capabilities. We recently attended the launch of Returnal, the first great exclusive to Playstation 5, with the permission of Destruction Allstars, with its particular proposal of futuristic car destruction tournaments, in the purest Destruction Derby style.

Gran Turismo 7 could be another of the great exclusives of Playstation 5, a showcase of the technological qualities of the new game console or the possibilities of the new DualSense 5 wireless controller. But until 2022 we will not see Gran Turismo 7 in our trusted stores and the Playstation Store, and the arrival, with a dropper, of Playstation 5 stocks in Spanish stores is causing many players not yet to make the leap to the new generation.

The launch of Gran Turismo 7 should occur sometime in 2022, probably in the fall

Will Gran Turismo 7 be available on Playstation 4?

These days we knew that the possibility that Gran Turismo 7 is also available on Playstation 4 is present, at least for Playstation Studios, which interviews through its manager, Hermen Hulst, I put Gran Turismo 7 as an example of a video game that would make sense for it to be released for both Playstation 4 and Playstation 5.

Hermen assured that with a community of more than 110 million Playstation 4 players, Sony has a responsibility towards them and cannot abandon it just like that. And when it makes sense to develop titles for both Playstation 4 and Playstation 5, citing Horizon Forbidden West, the next God of War, or Gran Turismo 7 as examples, they would consider this option.

PSB: How does the PS4 influence the development vision of PlayStation Studios? Is it still an internal focus for future game development? Hermen: It is very much. You can’t establish a community of over 110 million PS4 owners and then just abandon it just like that, right? I think it would be bad news for PS4 fans and frankly lousy business. When it makes sense to develop a title for both PS4 and PS5 (like Horizon Forbidden West, the upcoming God of War, GT7), we’ll continue to consider it. If PS4 owners want to play that game, they will be able to. If they want to go and play the PS5 version, they can too. It is also very important to have jewelry for PS5, that is why the development of Returnal and Ratchet are exclusive to PS5.

Is the jump from PS4 to PS5 worth it?

Without confirming it, Sony recognizes that Gran Turismo 7 could also be present on Playstation 4. If this is the case, Playstation will have to put the batteries to convince its players that the jump to Playstation 5 is worth it. We do not expect anything other than a major visual improvement on Playstation 5. But will it be a qualitative leap compared to the 4K of Playstation 4 Pro?

The experience with hardly any load times that the SSD storage system has offered us in open world games, such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, has been excellent. But are we sure it could make a difference in a driving video game?

The sensory experience of the new DualSense remote control in Returnal is simply spectacular, with the adaptable triggers that allow us to use two firing modes with the same trigger, modulating the force, or feeling the raindrops on our hands. The possibilities in a driving video game are enormous, to convey the real sensation of the tire’s contact with the asphalt, changes in terrain, loss of traction … Now, what are fans of the Gran Turismo saga thinking about? , to play with the new DualSense remote control or where will we place our new Fanatec steering wheel?

What Gran Turismo will continue to offer us, regardless of which platform we play it on, will be a huge community of players. And that is why launched on both Playstation 4 and Playstation 5, it will continue to be an essential in our collections.