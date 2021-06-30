PlayStation does not plan to enter a procurement war with Xbox

During this week a situation happened that was only a matter of time: Sony bought Housemarque, the Finnish studio behind games like Returnal, Resogun, Dead Nation and Super Stardust, among others. Following this major acquisition, and looking at the aggressive moves of Xbox in recent times, it would be normal to think that PlayStation will enter a series of large acquisitions to respond to Microsoft. However, this thought is very far from reality.

First of all, as we have already told you on previous occasions, Sony does not have the economic potential of Microsoft. The foregoing forces the Japanese company to be selective and careful about the studies you consider acquiring. They did it in 2019 with Insomniac Games and now with Housemarque. What do they have in common? Both creative teams had a fairly strong relationship with PlayStation, so they knew the brand’s way of working well.

So that, don’t expect PlayStation to break the market with a purchase similar to Bethesda. Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios, spoke to British GQ about how the company scrutinizes its investments. On the other hand, he rules out having started an arms race for acquisitions between two giants of the industry. “We are very selective about the developers we bring in. Our last acquisition was Insomniac, which has worked very well. I am always looking for people who have similar values, similar creative ambitions and who work very well with our team so that we can invest more and help them to grow as creators. It’s not like we’re hanging around and just making random acquisitions. “

Hulst stressed that buying Housemarque is also the result of his long-standing employment relationship with PlayStation. In fact, when you review the studio’s project history, you can see that they began working together shortly before 2007. That is, they have joined forces for almost 15 years. “These are very, very specific acquisitions of teams that we know well. The amount of collaboration between our external development group and Housemarque on the technical side, the production management side and even the creative side has been very deep. So, for us, it makes a lot of sense to do that [la compra]”.

Is Bluepoint Games the next PlayStation purchase?

What will Sony’s next purchase be to strengthen its internal studies division? Well, apparently the Twitter account of PlayStation Japan mistakenly confirmed the acquisition of Bluepoint Games, the team responsible for the Demon’s Souls remake and the Shadow of the Collosus remastering. It wouldn’t be surprising either because their situation is very similar to Housemarque and Insomniac Games.

