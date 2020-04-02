The pandemic brought nothing but benefits to the gaming industry, which is recording historical numbers of simultaneous players on different platforms. At least that’s how it was until today. PlayStation He confirmed that he will delay the launch of his next two exclusives indefinitely.

In a tweet from the official Playstation account, the brand confirmed: “Sony Interactive Entertainment has made the difficult decision to delay the release of The Last of Us Part II Y Marvel’s Iron Man VR until new notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience that our players deserve. ” For now, neither video game has confirmed a new release date, so it may take a few months to find out the status of the situation.

The sequel to the popular The Last of Us It was going to arrive next May 29, while Marvel’s Virtual Reality game was going to do it on May 15. Both titles had already suffered delays in their original release dates in recent months.

For its part, the study Naughty dog, responsible for The Last of Us and the saga Uncharted, shared a statement on their official social networks:

“As you surely saw, the release of The Last of Us Part II was delayed. We are confident that this news is as disappointing to you as it is to us. We wanted to reach out to our community to give you a little more information.

“The good news is that we are almost done with the development of The Last of Us Part II. We are fixing the final bugs.

However, even with the game over, we ran into the reality that due to logistical issues beyond our control, we were unable to release The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction. We want to make sure that everyone can play the game by At the same time, making sure that we are doing everything we can to preserve the best experience for everyone.This means delaying the game until some point where these logistical issues can be solved.

“We were discouraged by this decision, but we finally understood what is best and fairest for the players. We hope this is not a very long delay and we will keep you posted as soon as we have new information to share.”

The state of development of Marvel’s Iron Man VR is unknown, but it is believed to be in a similar situation to that of Naughty Dog, where distribution logistics processes hinder worldwide release despite the game being almost complete.

The second part of The Last of Us will be set several years after the first and will continue to tell the story of Ellie, who appears to have left Joel behind and continued her life without him. Although the great launch of the Playstation 5 For this year, the possibility of a version for the new console has not yet been mentioned. Currently, the first part of the franchise has its original version on PS3, but it also released its remastered version on PS4 a year and a month after the original premiere.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR is in charge of the studio Camouflaj and in January it announced its new release date along with other titles that were delayed. The title promises to be the ultimate fantasy for fans of the hero of Marvel. It will have different segments to fly and fight against important enemies of the character, as well as using different costumes and improving them as the story progresses. Although a considerable amount of game material was not shown, it already has a considerable fan base. Iron Man VR is exclusive to Playstation VR and requires the use of Move controls.

In another Playstation tweet, it was anticipated that there are no other delays to report at the moment. The next exclusivity on the calendar is Ghost of Tsushima, which will arrive on June 26.