PlayStation could add movies to PS Plus subscription

Sony I would be about to launch a complementary video service to the PlayStation Plus subscription. A leak on the PS Poland website confirms the existence of the PlayStation Plus Video Pass, a benefit that integrates movies from Sony Pictures.

According to VideoGamesChronicle, the Video Pass appeared on the PlayStation website carousel accompanied by text that, when translated, reads:

«A new benefit available for a limited time on PlayStation Plus… PS Plus Pass Video is an active trial service from 04.22.21 to 04.22.22. The subscription benefit is available for PS Plus users in Poland. »

Although this offer specifies that it is only in Poland, the commissioning of the service would serve as a test for a possible implementation in other regions. The PlayStation Plus Video Pass shows Sony movies like Venom, Zombieland Double Tap and Bloodshot, that would serve as added value to those who pay for a subscription to PS Plus.

Due to the lack of information there are many questions to be answered. The most immediate is if this plugin is the answer to Xbox Game Pass. It has long been rumored that Sony is preparing a service to compete with Microsoft, although we doubt that this is the point.

Movies are a great addition to PlayStation Plus, but not an answer to Xbox Game Pass

The Video Pass would be a good complement to the current subscription, as Sony will eliminate the movie and TV series store this year. If we consider that the company has Spider-Man and recently bought Crunchyroll, a video service as an add-on to PS Plus is a striking move.

Although some want a Game Pass, the reality is that a game-on-demand service contradicts strategy from Sony. The company is more interested in the millions that the sales of God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West would generate, than in adding them on day one to a subscription service.

For now the information is scarce and we will have to wait for an official response from Sony to know if the PS Plus Video Pass will be implemented in other regions. Sony’s strategy is constantly changing, so we wouldn’t be surprised if this materializes in the coming months.

A few days ago the company reversed the decision to close the virtual stores of the PS3 and PS Vita. Jim Ryan, President of SIE, admitted that they were wrong and said he is happy to be able to keep some of the Sony story alive for gamers to enjoy.

