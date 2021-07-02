PlayStation buys Nixxes Software, a study dedicated to ‘ports’ for PC

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) seems to have been dissatisfied with the purchase of Housemarque, the studio behind Returnal, and in the last hours announced a new acquisition. This is Nixxes Software, a Dutch company that will now be part of the PlayStation Studios catalog.

The company has stood out especially in the video game market for creating ports for PC, as well as for dedicating himself to optimizations. Among others, he has worked side by side with studios such as Eidos Montreal (Deus Ex: Mankind Divided) and Crystal Dynamics (Marvel’s Avengers), both from Square Enix.

The first reading left by the purchase of Nixxes Software by SIE is simple and concrete: more PlayStation exclusive games coming to PC in the not-too-distant future. The company has already added experience in this field in recent years, and now incorporates a very important technological and human asset.

With titles like Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone already available on Steam and the Epic Games Store, it will be a matter of time before we have more news. Nixxes Software may be the answer to the criticism that Sony games have received when they arrive on the computer, especially for the performance problems that affected Horizon Zero Dawn in the beginning.

Nixxes Software is more than just a compulsive purchase

Recently, PlayStation and Xbox have come under scrutiny for purchases made by Sony and Microsoft, their parent companies. Despite denying a procurement war, it is clear that at both ends of this bid are trying to establish a position of power.

But Nixxes Software can be much more than just a compulsive purchase in favor of PlayStation Studios. Certainly, the assault on the PC seems to be increasingly relevant within SIE; and for this they need specialized people capable of bringing the best of consoles to computers, suffering the fewest possible setbacks.

Excited to announce that the talented Dutch studio Nixxes Software will be joining PlayStation Studios. It’s a real pleasure to welcome a team with such deep technical expertise and vast experience to the @Playstation family. Huge congrats to everyone @NixxesSoftware! – Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) July 1, 2021

In announcing the acquisition, Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, singled out Nixxes Software as “a team with deep technical expertise.” There may be the root of success to continue expanding the horizons of PlayStation beyond consoles. Now, the question is: How will Xbox respond?

