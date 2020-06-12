Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Dozens of games were unveiled in the recent PlayStation 5 game-focused broadcast. Although there was a large selection within this lineup, there is a possibility that some may not have found a game to their liking. If you were expecting to see a specific title or a proposal that would convince you to buy the new console, don’t lose hope of seeing it, since the company has just confirmed that it has more games in development.

Jim Ryan, head of Sony Interactive Entertainment, participated in an interview with the BBC and was questioned in it for the decision to show small titles or indies in the presentation of a new console. According to Ryan, they decided so because they believe that these small productions take advantage of the features of the PlayStation 5, instead of focusing entirely on the power of the console.

“We wanted triple-A games that fully demonstrated the power of the machine. But some of these smaller games are making great and innovative use of the console’s new features. So we allowed the presentation to give an idea of ​​the wide variety of gameplay that will be available on PlayStation 5, ”said Ryan.

In case you missed it: Apparently, the prices of next generation games will be very high in Mexico.

An example of what Ryan refers to is Bugsnax, the new game from the creators of Octodad. This title is an indie that may not use all the power of the console, but something interesting is that it will use many functions of the DualSense control, such as haptic triggers to create new gaming experiences.

PlayStation has more games in development

Something interesting that he also revealed is that what they showed today is not everything they have up their sleeve, but that they have more productions underway. “And this is just the beginning. There are many more games we have in development, “said the executive, which leads us to think that we could know more about these games without announcing in more presentations before the launch of the console.

During the presentation, no other date was given for a new event focused on the console or its games, but Jim Ryan ended the presentation by mentioning that they have “much more to share”, which shows that within the next few months the company will leave More information, such as price and launch date, will flow, so it is highly likely that one or more other events will be held to define the details.

What do you think of Ryan’s statements? Do you think Sony will show more games from its internal studios? Share your opinion in the comments.

Although there are apparently more announcements on the way, many important games were revealed today, such as Aloy’s new adventure in Horizon; Forbidden West, or the new Ratchet & Clank title. Perhaps you will find a title that catches your attention among all the announcements of the recent event. If you want to check everything that was presented, you can find it on this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source