President Kenichiro Yoshida highlights streaming gaming and mobile technologies as key points of his strategy.

Thegame in the cloud, streaming and remote services are terms of increasing importance in the world of video games, andat Sony they are aware of the added valuethat these functions represent for consumers. It is because of thatKenichiro Yoshida, president of the company, has highlighted the importance of them facingPlayStation’s future strategyand its new generation console, PlayStation 5.

During the last Sony corporate strategy meeting (via VentureBeat), the president assured that the company is making a significant investment inPS5 first-party game development, which was to be expected. And in fact, yesterday we told you that Yoshida promises to soon show the catalog of the console. What is more interesting is that the executive mentioned afterwards thatPlayStation wants to go beyond the traditional game, to speak of the typical model on the desktop, and which seeks to reach a larger audiencethanks to cloud gaming, remote gaming and mobile experiences.

In this way,Yoshida talked about Remote Play technologyCurrently available on their consoles, which allows games to be relayed from a PS4 console to telephones and computers on the same network. This technology will remainon PS5, and Yoshida noted that players willenjoy your games anywherewhether digital or physical thanks to this technology, as new gaming services are developed, and with the launch of new mobile phones that take advantage ofthe expansion of 5G.

PS Now already has more than 2.2 million usersI also talked aboutPlaystation now, the catalog of PlayStation games that allowsplay streaming from PS4 and PC. Here, after learning that the service has doubled its users in the last year, Yoshida promised to further expand the catalog withnew Triple A games, and also mentioned a very important detail:want to offer access via 5GPS Now, something that points to the future arrival of the serviceon mobile devices. “Over the past 5 years, we have confirmed thatplayers see value in service, and we have accumulated technology and patents to minimize latency, “commented the manager.

At this same meeting, the company spoke precisely about the importance of its agreement with Microsoft regarding cloud technologies. But finally, Kenichiro Yoshida was talking aboutinvest more in mobile games, which reinforces this feeling that Sony and PlayStation wantdiversify your investments in the new generation. We will see the progress Sony makes in these fields over the next few years, in a generation where analysts forecast 6 million PS5s sold in its first few months.

More about: PS5, Playstation, Kenichiro Yoshida and PlayStation Now.

.