Playstation announces the release of Death Stranding Director’s cut

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announces that Death Stranding Director’s cut, the update of the disruptive and mysterious title created by Hideo Kojima, the legendary Japanese game developer, will be available to all players on September 24. Additionally, Death Stranding Director’s cut is now available for pre-order through the PlayStation® Store.

You can watch the teaser trailer for Death Stranding Director’s cut below.

This new content serves as the cover letter for an experience that defied the genre, and that will now be expanded and remastered for the PlayStation® 5 console.

Some of the novelties of Death Stranding Director’s cut are the improvement of the battles with new enemies, animations in the combat mechanics and new weapons. Sam Porter Bridges’ journey will also feature never-before-seen missions and new gadgets and vehicles that can be used to make deliveries, highlighting the possibility of using catapults, cargo skeleton models, the new jump ramp for the vehicles, or have the help of the cargo partner, a fun two-legged machine that will transport boxes and even Sam himself.

The playable section also adds experiences with a more arcade touch such as the shooting range, where players can prove their worth with different models of weapons, or the Fragile circuits, a series of tracks in which speed at the controls of the vehicles in contrarrejoj races.

The history

In Death Stranding, the player takes the role of Sam Porter Bridges, a character played by the famous American actor Norman Reedus, a man whose mission is to travel the United Cities of America to reconnect humanity. In addition, the title has a huge cast of already iconic characters, such as Cliff (played by actor Mads Mikkelsen), Fragile (with the face of Lea Seydoux), Mama (Margaret Qualley), Die-Hardman (Tommie Earl Jenkins), Higgs (Troy Baker), Amelie (Lindsay Wagner) and the guest appearances by the two film directors Guillermo del Toro as Deadman and Nicolás Winding Refn as Heartman.

Death Stranding Director’s cut is now available for pre-order through the PlayStation® Store in two different versions: the Standard Edition, with a suggested price of € 49.99 and the Digital Deluxe Edition, with a suggested price of € 59.99 and that It will feature additions such as new colors in the game’s outfits and gloves, new capsule customization options, new backpack patches, a digital art mini-book and mini-app with the soundtrack, as well as a set of avatars.