Few releases in video game history have been as expected as that of The Last of Us Part II. Since 2016, which was announced at the PlayStation Experience event, fans of history is written by Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross began counting the days to be able to play the sequel to one of the best video games ever made. Unfortunately, Playstation and Naughty Dog announced that their release will be postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus.

The launch of the video game was scheduled for this May 29. But now fans will have to wait for the pandemic to pass or for the developers to find a solution to the logistical problems presented to them. This announcement is undoubtedly a sad one in these times, and it is that the launch of the sequel to one of the best video games in the world is not a minor thing.

When we say that The Last of Us is one of the best video games in history we are not joking and we are not saying it. This post apocalyptic story became one of the most awarded with more than 240 awards on his shoulders as the Best Game of the Year. At the time, it sold over 17 million copies in both its original launch on PlayStation 3 and a remastered version on PlayStation 4.

Update: SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel’s Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve. – PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020

SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the release of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel’s Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis prevents us from providing the launch that players deserve, “said PlayStation through its official Twitter account.

A message from us about the delay of The Last of Us Part II: pic.twitter.com/aGsSRfmJ8a – Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 2, 2020

For its part, Naugty Dog, the developers of the sequel, also released a statement explaining in detail the reasons why they made the complicated decision to postpone its release. There they explain that the game is practically finished but that they believe that the moment they are living is not the ideal one for fans to have the best gaming experience.

“We want to make sure everyone can play The Last of Us Part II at the same time, we are doing everything we can to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such time as we can solve these logistical problems. ”.