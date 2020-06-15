Sony has already shown us its new PlayStation 5, which will come loaded with incredible games of the highest quality.

Last Thursday, June 11 at 22:00 Spanish time, we could finally see what Sony’s plans were for the new generation of consoles. During almost an hour and a half of conference, multitude of trailers were passing non-stop for the joy of video game lovers. The icing on the cake was put by the Japanese company by showing what its new PlayStation 5 will be like, a console that combines beauty and power in equal parts.

That is to say, the new generation of consoles is already here and the position for the best desktop product will be taken by either PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X – Nintendo plays in another league. There’s no more. Despite all the attempts by Google, its Stadia service has proven to be very close to its main “competitors”. There is no doubt that Stadia works really well, but a player wants other things. And that Sony, unlike Google, knows it really well.

Google Stadia has nothing to do against PlayStation 5

Google Stadia came to us last November. In general terms, it is a young video game platform and although it still has a long way to go and room for improvement, unfortunately the market does not have patience. During their conference, Sony showed what everyone wanted to see. Games. Not just big studio AAA games, but others on a tighter budget but looking great too.

Spider Man with Miles Morales, Aloy’s long-awaited return with Horizon Zero Down 2, the remake of Demons Souls, Gran Turismo 7, Resident Evil VIII, Ratchet & Clank without forgetting other “minor” titles. Without a doubt, a truly incredible catalog of video games that will allow the first months of life of PlayStation 5 to be fantastic. Just the opposite of Google Stadia.

Google Stadia came to market taking full advantage of all its advantages. No need to install anything, everything was instantaneous. However soon the first complaints came, especially those related to its limited catalog of titles. Now months later the video games that we can find in Stadia are quite a few more, but many of them are games available on other platforms – and at more expensive prices – or indies. That is, no one is going to buy Stadia for its games, simply because elsewhere.

Stadia has other advantages, but if you really want to enjoy the great video games of each generation, the Google platform is not your best option. Video games are what excite gamers and while PlayStation 5 with just an hour and a half conference has been exciting, Stadia is running out of excuses. It is no longer worth it that it is a young platform, that the best is yet to come or that Stadia is the best because nothing needs updating. Players want to play video games and unfortunately Stadia does not offer us anything different to what we can find not only on PlayStation, but on an Xbox, a Nintendo and even a computer.

With the arrival of new generation consoles, Stadia must demonstrate that it can offer much more than what it is offering now or it will be forgotten long before expected. A console does not live only on indie games, no matter how good they are like Gylt or titles that have been on the market for years. A console lives by having a large catalog of interesting video games and to this day, Stadia does not.

