Today, May 7, we woke up with the news that Netflix, one of the most used platforms in these days of quarantine, It would raise its prices in the market due to the application of a digital tax that will take effect from June 1. And now we learn that PlayStation also enters the companies that must apply this tax by raising the rates of their video games and subscriptions.

As you may have read in the news that reported Netflix’s price increase, this is not a decision made by the streaming company or by the PlayStation Network, but it is a reflection of a new tax applied to all digital services within our country that was approved in late 2019.

PlayStation notified all its users in Mexico by email, that Starting June 1, the company will begin collecting a 16 percent VAT (sales tax) on the sale of any of the digital products they market. They make mention that it will apply to all the products that we can buy in the PlayStation Store, be it games or renewals of subscriptions.

“In order to meet this requirement, starting June 1, 2020, PlayStation Store will begin to collect VAT on its products / services in Mexico. This is not a charge imposed by PlayStation, but a tax demanded by the government ”PlayStation wrote in the statement.

To clarify any questions its users may have, Sony put together a question and answer section. There you can find details about the tax, in which they mention this new charge that may be reflected in the account statements, since it will be the banks in charge of the cards that collect this tax.

It is important to clarify that the tax will be an additional charge to the price of the product or service you are purchasing. So at the end of the day, it will be something that comes out of the user’s pocket.