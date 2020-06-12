Sony Interactive Entertainment reveals the impressive design of PlayStation 5 and announces more than 20 games for the next generation console

Innovation and creativity come together later this year with the announcement by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) of new details on the PlayStation 5 (PS5 ™), including the design of the next-generation console and an extensive collection of new games for the platform. At an event broadcast live to millions of video game fans, SIE has first revealed the PS5 ™ hardware, with its bold two-tone design that radically breaks with what has been seen so far on PlayStation® consoles. PS5 ™ will be released in two versions: a standard model with an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc drive and a digital model without a disc drive that will give gamers unprecedented choice from the day of release.

Today’s live broadcast has also given fans a sneak peek at what’s new that will define the next generation of video games on PlayStation 5. The more than 20 titles featured, many of them exclusive to PS5 ™, illustrate how the game’s leading developers The world has squeezed the full potential of the hardware to offer players enhanced experiences that fully immerse them in extraordinary never-before-seen game worlds that you can see below.

In the words of Jim Ryan, President and CEO of SIE: ‘PlayStation 5 marks a considerable generational leap with which we want to offer truly transformative gaming experiences that redefine our expectations of how games should be. More complete and striking worlds will captivate the senses in ways previously unthinkable, and thanks to minimum loading times, you can enjoy them much more fluidly. Today’s event is just a small sample of everything we have planned for the next generation and we want to thank the community for joining us on this journey towards the launch of PS5. ’

One of the largest game series in history, Grand Theft Auto, is coming to PS5 ™ as a result of close collaboration between SIE and Rockstar Games. PS5 ™ will receive improved and expanded versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online in the second half of 2021. Through a series of technical, graphics and performance improvements, GTAV and GTA Online will take advantage of all that the PS5 ™ hardware and its new features offer to create a more attractive and interactive game world than ever. In addition, a new standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online, which will be available for free to all PS5 ™ users for three months after launch. Once the game is obtained, PS5 ™ users can keep it forever, and through a PlayStation®Plus subscription, they can play GTA Online whenever they want. Finally, starting today, all GTAV users on PS4 ™ will receive $ 1 million from GTA each month until the release of the PS5 ™ version in 2021.

In turn, SIE Worldwide Studios and some of the leading publishers and developers in the sector have presented various titles for PS5 ™ that will offer all kinds of unique experiences. Exclusive PlayStation® Studios games include: Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (Insomniac Games), Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital) and Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games).

For their part, various external developers have presented new installments of their most recognized sagas, such as NBA 2K21 (2K, Visual Concepts) or Resident Evil ™ Village (Capcom), as well as new exclusive titles for consoles on PS5 ™ such as DEATHLOOP ™ (Bethesda) and Project Athia (Square Enix / Luminous Productions). The independent developers section includes news such as Stray (Annapurna / Blue Twelve Studio) and Bugsnax (Young Horses), which demonstrate the diversity of content that the platform will offer.

SIE has also announced a number of new PS5 ™ accessories that will enhance the gaming experience, including: PULSE 3D ™ Wireless Headphones: Compatible with 3D audio and two noise canceling microphones, HD Camera: with dual 1080p lenses that allow players to share their epic game moments with each other. Multimedia remote control: includes a built-in microphone for easy browsing of streaming content and services and DualSense ™ Recharging Station – for convenient charging of two DualSense ™ wireless controllers.

SIE will reveal pricing, as well as other PlayStation®5 details, later.