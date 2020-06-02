The official presentation of Playstation 5 will be this Thursday, June 4 at 10:00 p.m. as Sony announced last week. A highly anticipated event for the next generation of consoles and that will leave us the first titles for the console. However, one of the biggest mysteries regarding the machine is linked to the aspect of the console itself.

Recent rumors uncovered by the Russian magazine GameMag, who have already fully guessed at various information regarding PS5 in the past, the new Sony console promises to be even bigger than we thought. That said, PlayStation 5 would bet on a much more traditional look, moving away from the avant-garde design of Xbox Series X. That yes, as they indicate from the middle, PS5 would be a console twice as big as PS4 Pro and getting closer in size to what was seen in PlayStation 3 with its original model.

As usually happens in these cases, the information must be grasped with tweezers for now, at least until Thursday, at which time we could leave doubts. In relation to the expected event, Jim Ryan and head of PlayStation, said in a recent interview for the BBC than PS5 presentation promises to be as exciting as previous E3 conferences.

PlayStation 3 | Sony

There is no doubt that the health crisis has forced companies to postpone various events or even delay launches. In the case of Sony, the executive assured that the coronavirus has not prevented PlayStation 5 from maintaining the originally planned release date, as well as the price.

This Thursday’s event will be the first of several that Sony would have running this summer. In addition to the console, video games would be the real protagonists of the presentation. Great exclusive games are expected, including long-awaited sequels such as Horizon Zero Dawn 2 or Marvel’s Spiderman 2. On the other hand, third-party titles would not miss the event. The presence of a new Call of Duty, Resident Evil 8 or even the return of sagas like Silent Hill are some of the most popular names so far.