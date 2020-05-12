Xbox Series X pricing and Playstation 5 It remains one of the biggest mysteries facing the new generation of consoles. Microsoft and Sony are reluctant, for now, to reveal such important data, beyond ensuring that they will be affordable. On paper and taking into account the technical characteristics of both machines, Xbox Series X would be slightly more expensive than PlayStation 5. However, Microsoft would have an important ace up its sleeve.

As analyst Michael Pachter indicated in an interview during the Summer Game FestXbox Series X would be much cheaper than PS5. During his meeting in this event that will span several months, the analyst assured that Sony will launch its console at the price of 500 euros. Due to Microsoft’s financial situation, Xbox Series X would do the same for 400 euros, even if it meant losses.

For this, according to Pachter, Microsoft should only subsidize the first ten million consoles. Peter Moore, one of the most important faces in the industry and who worked with those from Redmond during the Xbox and Xbox 360 era, shared Pachter’s opinion. ‘Microsoft is in its time, its share price, market capitalization … The ball is in your roof“He declared.

Due to the global crisis due to the COVID-19, the fact that one console reaches the market at the price of 500 euros and another does so for 100 euros less could be a decision that should be taken into account by users, regardless of the platform they have in mind acquire at launch. ‘Satya Nadella (CEO of Microsoft) said that right now they have the same opportunity as with Xbox 360, let’s go in, let’s fix it well, let’s put the correct content. Let’s take advantage of this global crisis and the thirst and appetite for online experiences. We’re going to challenge Sony to hit $ 500, ‘added Peter Moore.

Until the confirmation of the price of PS5 and Xbox Series X we will have to wait for something else. Sony plans an event for its console next June 2nd, at which time they could reveal not only the cost of the machine, but also its design and first games. Microsoft for its part has dated its event in July. In it we will also know the date and the price, in addition to all the exclusive developments in which the company is working.