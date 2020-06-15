Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The design of the PlayStation 5 divided the opinion of the players. Some fans of the brand are satisfied with the appearance of the console, but are concerned about certain aspects, such as its cooling system.

Another part of the community is not at all happy with the design of the PlayStation 5, especially for its size. In recent days comparisons have been made and it is estimated that the new Sony system will be larger than PlayStation 4 and other consoles of past generations.

Matt MacLaurin, vice president of user experience design at PlayStation, recently spoke about the size of the console, revealing one of the reasons why it is that size and that design.

Sony wants to avoid this problem with the design of PlayStation 5

MacLaurin was questioned about the size of the PlayStation 5 compared to the PlayStation 4. The manager agreed that the new console will be slightly larger, but clarified that there is a good reason for this.

The PlayStation member explained that the new generation consoles are small computers. Its increased power requires proportionally an increase in heat dissipation and more space.

Thus, PlayStation 5 will be larger than other consoles due to cooling and heat flow issues. « While the 7-nanometer processor provides amazing heat performance for power, the power is very extreme. This technology is still so new that it spews a lot of heat, so we need room to dissipate, » said MacLaurin.

The manager assured that it is normal that the design of the console does not convince everyone. In addition, he anticipated that personalization with special editions « will go beyond everything seen so far. »

PlayStation 5 is slated to debut later this year. Find all the news related to the new Sony console at this link.

