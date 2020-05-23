The companies Sony and Microsoft maintain since year an intense competition to develop the definitive video game console. Through their brands PlayStation and Xbox, respectively, largely managed to generate a rivalry similar to that maintained by different brands, in different areas, for several years. Yes, like a Boca-River of video game consoles.

Before the arrival of the new generation of devices, fans of both terminals have a fierce fight on the networks to determine which of the two will offer the best graphics quality.

From Sony’s secrecy of revealing several of the details of its new equipment, the fight lasted for several weeks until one of the most important executives in the video game industry decided to end the fight.

Is about Tim Sweeny, the CEO of Epic Games, one of the most important game developers today, which went out to express your opinion and try to bring some calm to supporters from “both sides”.

Through a post made in your personal Twitter account, Sweeney detailed the capacity of Unreal Engine 5 technology for each of the platforms.

In that sense, the executive emphasized that the PlayStation 5 will be no better than the Xbox Series X and stressed that both terminals have “the same graphic potential”.

Although “the Unreal Engine 5 demo on the PlayStation 5 was the culmination of years of conversations between Sony and Epic about the future of graphics and storage technology,” the graphics engine will perform equally well on all platforms..

“The proven Nanite and Lumen technologies will work the same on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X and will be amazing on both platforms.”he added.

On the other hand, Sweeney clarified that there is no secret agreement between Sony and Epic Games for Unreal Engine 5 be something exclusive for titles of that console or that has special features.

In this way, it was clear that the graphic potential of the Unreal Engine 5 will be the same regardless of the platforms.

The difference that could tip the scales

However, although the graphic potential will be similar on both consoles, There are small details that could determine a light of advantage of one team over another..

In that context, the gaming experience seems to be the argument that could tip the balance in favor of one of the companies.

Developer Mike Bithell, known for games like Thomas Was Alone and John Wick Hex, highlighted the possibilities of the new PS5 joystick called Dual Sense.

According to Bithell, thanks to this new vibration technology in the new command, players could feel even raindrops.

In a podcast called Play, Watch, Listen, carried out by the specialized media IGN, in which participated the composer Austin Wintory, the voice actor Troy Baker and himself Bithell, this developer slipped. “Austin (Wintory), you are going to love what they are doing with the PS5 controller”.

The developer explained that thanks to the new technology, the joystick will allow you to “feel the rain drops and other atmospheric effects”.

If his words come true, this technology would provide a better and more complete gaming experience compared to the competition.

Unreal Engine 5 Previews

A few days ago, Epic Games released the first look at Unreal Engine 5 in an incredible real-time demo on PS5, powered by the next generation AMD RDNA 2 graphics architecture and “Zen 2” processing cores.

In the demo “Lumen in the Land of Nanite”, Epic Games presented two new critical technologies that will come with Unreal Engine 5 to deliver unprecedented visual fidelity and incredible photo realism, revealing what’s possible with next-generation graphics technology:

one-Nanite virtualized micropolygon geometry: frees artists to create as many geometric details as the eye can see. Nanite’s virtualized geometry means that film-quality source art comprising hundreds of millions or billions of polygons can be imported directly to Unreal Engine.

2-Lumen: a Fully dynamic global lighting solution that reacts immediately to changes in scene and light.

The AMD RDNA 2 graphics architecture is built on the innovative first-generation RDNA architecture, currently available in the AMD Radeon graphics product portfolio..