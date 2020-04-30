Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

There is very little we know about the PlayStation 5 and many gamers want this to change as soon as possible. Luckily, it seems that it will not be long before we meet them, since a good source says that we are weeks away from that.

What happens is that Jason Schreier, author of Blood Sweat & Pixels and one of the most recognized journalists in the industry, says that in a few weeks we will know more about PlayStation 5. This he said in response to a follower who asked him about the plans. from Sony as a response to news of the upcoming Xbox Series X title reveal.

Unfortunately, Schreier did not say more about it. So, for the moment we can only wait for Sony to make an official announcement about it. We will be pending and we will inform you when we know more.

Few more weeks I believe – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) April 30, 2020

Other sources claim that the PS5 reveal is near

Now, it’s important to note that Schreier is not the only source that claims the PlayStation 5 reveal is near.

We say this since Jeff Grub, publisher and member of GamesBeat, assured that the PlayStation 5 could be revealed on June 4. So it seems that we will not have to wait much longer to know details about the next Sony console.

In case you missed it: backwards compatible PS4 games would have improvements on PS5

Of course, it is important to note that, at the moment, this information is not confirmed by any official source. So, we recommend that you take it with a grain of salt.

And you, do you think it will be long before the PlayStation 5 is revealed? Tell us in the comments.

