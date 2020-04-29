Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Although we already know technical details about PlayStation 5 and its control, we have not had the opportunity to see the final design that the next generation console will have. In addition, Sony has remained silent on the official presentation of the system.

Despite this, we have had several indications of a possible event to unveil PlayStation 5. There are sources that indicate that Sony will make the presentation of the console in May, but a recent report points to another date.

Sony could present the PlayStation 5 very soon

Various resetera members discussed in recent days about the possible date that Sony will reveal its new console. To the surprise of many, Jeff Grub, publisher and member of GamesBeat, joined the conversation.

According to the journalist, the presentation of the PlayStation 5 is scheduled for now on June 4. While the report does not come from an official source tied to PlayStation, you should know that Grub recently gave some insight into the latest Nintendo Direct.

For many it is a viable date, especially since it is close to the season in which E3 2020 was going to be held, an event that was canceled due to the coronavirus. Despite the current situation, the launch of PlayStation 5 is still scheduled for later this year.

For this reason, a large part of the gaming community believes that its disclosure is imminent. Having said all of the above, take into account that the information is not confirmed, so for now it should be considered a rumor.

As we told you, there are other sources that point to a presentation in May, so hopefully we will finally get to know the PlayStation 5 and its launch games in a couple of weeks. Sony is estimated to hold at least 2 events over the next month.

PlayStation 5 will debut later this year. Find all the news related to the new console at this link.

