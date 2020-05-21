The global coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 altered a large part of the projects that different companies around the planet had for 2020.

For example, as a result of the pandemic, the holding of E3, the annual video game convention that takes place in Los Angeles and where each manufacturer presents its news, was suspended.

In the absence of the “ideal scenario”, market specialists stated that The Japanese giant Sony would take advantage of a virtual event that will be held in early June to finally reveal more information about the design, price and first games of its long-awaited PlayStation 5 (PS5) game console..

Rumors maintain that a new event called “State of PlayStation” will take place on June 4 and, in that context, the firm will announce several of the exclusive games that are under development for the new generation of game consoles.

Other rumors

Days ago, a transcended regarding that finally the PS5 would be released next October. However, Sony quickly dismissed the versions and confirmed that the console will go on sale for Christmas 2020.

Last March, the Japanese firm revealed some of the technical characteristics of the PS5 during a streaming presentation.

Weeks later, rumors continued about its price, compatibility and games.

What is known so far

The ps5 will feature an 8-core CPU and GPU (graphics processing unit) from AMD.

Also, the new terminal will have an 825 gigabyte (GB) SSD (solid state storage disk) Compared to the current generation of terminals, they offer hard drives with capacities ranging from 500GG to 1 terabyte (TB)

Too the GPU of the new console will offer ray tracing, technology that helps improve light effects such as shadows and reflections.

Also the PS5 will integrate the 825GB internal storage drive (SSD) with 16GB RAM (GDDR6).

New from PlayStation 5: what is known about its impressive sound system that comes out at the end of the year The idea of ​​a three-dimensional sound that turns the gaming experience into a deeper level is part of the goals of PlayStation 5. It is, at least, the belief of Sony when they presented the list of specifications of their next console, filling the community technical details to discuss during quarantine.

On the other hand, the video game console will offer backward compatibility with PS4 video games and PlayStation VR virtual reality glasses.

Sony technicians also announced that “it will be much faster the information load and the response time “of the PS5 compared to that offered by the current PlayStation 4 Pro.

Also the PS5 will deliver ultra-high definition 4K images at 120 Hertz, twice the refresh rate than most TVs.

On the other hand, In its new joystick called DualSense, adaptive triggers will be incorporated to the L2 and R2 buttons so that players feel the tension of different actions when playing by touch.

Sony also announced that in the new joysticks the Share button will disappear, which was located in the center of the DualShock 4 control (PS4 control). In his replacement, a new function will appear through a button that will be named “Create”.

The new joystick DualSense will also feature a built-in microphone array, technology that will allow players to chat with friends or rivals without the need for a headset, in some cases.

The big question even if I answer

Beyond some denied filtering, although all these details are known, even console fans are unaware of the most important: its price.

Rumors of its value gave rise to different kinds of theories. Specialists consulted by the company Bloomberg They estimated that based on the high value of some of its components, the minimum price of the console will be US $ 470 when it is released..

On the other hand, according to specialized journalist Jeff Grubb, from VentureBea, next August Sony plans to launch a new round of news.