June 2 is one of the dates indicated by all those who look forward to making the leap to the new generation of consoles. This is the day in which Sony could make the presentation of PlayStation 5 in style. Although the Japanese company has not yet confirmed the event, since the word spread through several leaks, there are several data that have been released concerning the new Sony console.

The most recent comes from nothing more and nothing less than from the company itself. As noted by popular insider Nibel on his Twitter account, a Japanese job offer made by Sony Interactive Entertainment indicated that PlayStation 5 will hit stores in October 2020. Undoubtedly, a few dates earlier than usual, taking into account that previous platforms landed on the market during the month of November.

The mystery surrounding the launch day of Playstation 5 it remains a complete mystery. During the financial results that the company published a few hours ago, Sony has only confirmed that PS5 will be ready by the end of 2020Yes, without specifying a month. ‘Regarding the launch of PlayStation 5, although factors such as employees working from home and restrictions on international travel have presented us with some challenges in terms of the testing process and the qualification of production lines, development is progressing with the launch of the console scheduled for the 2020 Christmas season, ‘they explained in the statement.

Another aspect that Sony has wanted to specify in the report is the one related to video game development. While it is true that Ghost of Tsushima or The Last of Us: Part 2, both highly anticipated titles for PS4, have suffered separate delays, it seems that the Sony’s internal studios are going from strength to strength with their respective projects facing the new generation of consoles.