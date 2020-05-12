Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Sony has been silent for several weeks regarding new information on the PlayStation 5. The company has already revealed the technical specifications and control of its console, but has not officially presented the hardware.

For the past few days we’ve had reports and rumors about the PlayStation 5 launch. Supposedly, the Sony reveal event would be near, but nothing is officially confirmed.

In the absence of information, the community has speculated on the price, appearance, price and release date of the console. A few hours ago, striking information emerged about his debut, as an alleged launch window was leaked.

Vacant leaked PlayStation 5 release month?

A job vacancy at Sony Interactive Entertainment caught the attention of the community, as its information specifies the alleged month of launch of PlayStation 5.

According to the data, the new generation console could debut sooner than we think, since its launch window would be in October this year. However, there is nothing confirmed.

Famitsu, the important Japanese publication, questioned Sony about this information. As you imagine, the company soon denied the information and stated that the new console will not debut in that month.

For this reason, the vacancy is expected to be corrected soon and the information about the PlayStation 5 release window will be removed. Due to this, the launch of the console should be expected by the end of 2020 as originally planned.

Reports from weeks ago ensure that Sony could present its console sometime this month. However, information recently emerged indicating that the disclosure will be in early or mid-June.

The launch of PlayStation 5 is scheduled for later this year. Find all the news related to the console at this link.

