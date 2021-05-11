PlayStation 5 shortage until 2022

Supply problems are due to lack of component supplies

How long will the supply problem continue?

Sony’s CFO Hiroki Totoki has acknowledged that it is difficult to keep up with the demand for the PS5, according to Bloomberg, and that, unfortunately, the situation will most likely remain the same until 2022.

Will the price of the PlayStation 5 go up?

Totoki has not spoken of price increases due to high demand, although everything indicates that will not vary as announced by the company at its launch, establishing a fixed price of 499.9 euros in its main version with disk reader and 299.99 euros in digital version.

How many have been sold?

The technology company has sold 7.8 million PlayStation 5 (PS5) since its launch in November to March 31, 2021 Y expects to sell at least 14.8 million in the fiscal year current.

The estimates included in the last report of its financial results take into account the problem that has affected the technology industry for a year: the lack of supplies in essential elements, such as semiconductors, necessary to manufacture the electronic device processors, present in mobile phones or game consoles.

100 million PlayStation 4 units sold

In a meeting with analysts, Sony has acknowledged that it is being a challenge to respond to the demand of PS5. Specifically, the head of finance, Hiroki Totoki, has indicated that the company does not believe that demand will calm this year and neither that even producing more units they will be able to catch up with it.

More than 100 million units of PlayStation 4 have been sold, 14.8 million of them in its first full fiscal year.

Sony is not the only one affected by this situation, but companies such as computer companies, car companies and television manufacturers, among others, are having trouble finding the chips that give life to their devices.