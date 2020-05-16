It seems that June will be the month chosen by Sony to present its brand new Playstation 5 as well as several of the games that will compose it during the first months of launch. As explained by the insider Jeff Grub, the June 4 It is the date that we should mark in red – at least for now – for the presentation of PS5.

Sony so far has not confirmed, but also does not deny, that date. However, weeks ago another popular industry insider also announced that the Japanese company would have chosen the first days of June to prepare a complete PlayStation event.

Although we do not have official confirmation, it is easy to imagine what we could find during it. One of the key points that Sony will attack is to deepen the operation of the console, as well as to reveal the design of the machine, price and release date, undoubtedly two of the most awaited data by users.

Silent Hill | Konami

On the other hand and as a very important point in the presentation of a new console, games will not be missing. Sony could opt for an event in which the exclusive titles are present, but also those belonging to other companies. If we talk about exclusive games the possibility of seeing Horizon Zero Dawn 2, Spider-Man 2, the new installment of Gran Turismo or the rumored rSilent Hill eboot they sound more than possible. They would not be the only ones. Within third-party companies we also find powerful names. Resident Evil 8, Far Cry 6, the new Batman, Elden Ring or Starfield game, the promising new project by the authors of The Elder Scrolls.

It would certainly be an event that many would sign right now due to the large number of games and content. For now and despite the veracity that the insider may have, the most sensible thing is to wait until the confirmation of the company itself. Given that we are in mid-May and a large part of the announcements facing the Summer Game Fest They have been set for June and July, Sony would be a few days away from revealing the date.