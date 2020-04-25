Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Little by little we know the first games for the new generation consoles. The TeamKill Media studio presented Quantum Error a few days ago, a title on the way to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The developers confirmed that the horror FPS will use some of the new PlayStation 5 capabilities, such as support with ray tracing technology. Faced with the doubts of some players, the study gave more information about it.

Will Quantum Error offer real-time ray tracing?

One player questioned TeamKill Media as to whether it is true that Quantum Error will offer real-time ray tracing on PlayStation 5. The study was clear and stated that their game will use “100% real-time ray tracing.”

Other followers of the developer asked how difficult it is to implement support for such technology in the new generation console. TeamKill Media revealed that not as much work is required and that the process is straightforward.

“It is quite easy to implement [el trazado de rayos]. What we have noticed is that things have to be as perfect as possible, since when looking at things with ray tracing any element that is not done well stands out with this type of lighting and reflections, “said the study.

Quantum Error WILL 100% use real-time ray-tracing. – QUANTUM ERROR (@quantum_error) April 22, 2020

It’s pretty easy to implement. The thing we have noticed is things have to be as perfect as possible when viewing things with ray-tracing as anything not done right is very obvious in this type of lighting and reflections. – QUANTUM ERROR (@quantum_error) April 22, 2020

Previously, TeamKill Media noted that their goal is for Quantum Error to run at 4K, 60fps on the new console. On the other hand, they hinted that its arrival in other systems is possible, suggesting that it will be a temporary exclusive to Sony’s systems.

As for its gameplay, we know that Quantum Error will have a gameplay and atmosphere that will remind you of Dead Space. As we mentioned, the title will have touches of horror, but the developers will avoid typical elements such as jump scares to provoke fear.

In case you missed it: Quantum Error may not debut alongside PS5

Quantum Error is in development for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Find more information on horror FPS here.

Source

.