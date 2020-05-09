Studies, work, family or partner are responsibilities that we must take care of on a daily basis. That is why we do not have all the time that we would like as years ago to enjoy our hobbies, having to to manage well the time that we are going to spend in video games, TV series, sports or other entertainment. Sony would have found a solution for those who want to continue enjoying video games but do not have all the time they would like to finish titles with a long duration.

As reported by a recent sony patent for Playstation 5, the new console of the company would have a technology that would analyze the user’s way of playing, thus revealing all kinds of data about how long your session would be or the time it will take to finish the level you are at.

‘A estimated time to complete the game in addition to recommendations for crossing shorter paths among other tips, ’reads the patent description. A technology that is undoubtedly very interesting for all those who do not have enough time to play a video game or must perform other tasks. ‘It will take you 45 minutes to complete this level. We will show a clock on the screen in 30 minutes. Do you want to continue or would you like to try another objective or game that takes less than 30 minutes?“They add as an example as a possible message that we will see on TV.

The Last of Us Part II | Sony

Another striking aspect of this technology is that the PlayStation 5 itself, in addition to analyzing the way we play, also we can specify a game schedule. In this way the console will recommend various tasks or alternatives, always trying to take advantage of the time available to the player.

For now Sony has not confirmed the implementation of this technology on PS5, but if we go back to past leaks, in March the insider and journalist Jason Schreier already announced that Sony wanted to offer its players an immediate load of games as well as constant information about each task they were going to do. A proposal at least interesting with which we can finish the games much faster if we do not want to make unnecessary detours and take advantage of every little space that we can dedicate to them.