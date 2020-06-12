After a few days of delay due to the protests in the United States, and without being able to be in the framework of a great E3 celebrated like every year in June due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sony has held one of its most important conferences in recent years for the PlayStation brand. PS5 will be released at the end of the year and this was the time to show its first games.

The launch and first year of a console is crucial to convince buyers, so all eyes were on a conference with a name that denoted its importance: “The Future of Video GamesFinally, the Japanese publisher has presented a large list of titles that will arrive in the first year of the console. A good number of games exclusive to its studios, although there has also been room for independent studio projects.

The games have stood out, the majority, for their graphic section. We especially notice a lot of improvement in depth of field, number of particles and lighting in real time. But it is true that the jump has not been as great as in the last generation, except for what was shown by Guerrilla Games and its incredible Horizon Forbidden West, which is already seen to be at another level. Prepare your 4K televisions …

List of games presented by Sony at its PS5 conference:

GTA V will arrive on PS5 in 2021. Free for those who already have it on PS4.Spider-Man: Miles Morales for 2020. Gran Turismo 7.Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.Project Athia, new Square Enix game exclusively for PS5. Stray for 2021.Returnal.Sackboy A big Adventure.Destruction Allstars.Kena Bridge of Spirits.Oddworld Soulstorm.GhostWire Tokyo for 2021.The Far Shore for 2020.Godfall (previously confirmed) for 2020.Solar Ash.Hitman 3 for January 2021.Astro Playroom.Little Devil Inside.NBA 2K21 for 2020.Bugsnax for 2020.Remake of Demon’s Souls by Bluepoint.Deathloop.Village: Resident Evil for 2021.Pragmata for 2022.Horizon Forbidden West.Final form and two versions PS5 (with and without blu-ray reader).