PlayStation 5 exceeds 10 million units sold

Sony Interactive Entertainment announces that its next-generation console, PlayStation 5 (PS5 ™) has sold more than 10 million units worldwide since its launch on November 12, 2020. PS5 ™ is the company’s most popular console fast has been sold in its history and continues to outperform its predecessor, PlayStation®4 (PS4 ™).

Veronica Rogers, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Business Operations via the company’s corporate blog, said: “We are delighted to announce that, as of July 18, 2021, we have sold more than 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles throughout the world. This makes the PS5 the fastest selling console in Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) history and we couldn’t be more excited about the incredible response from our fans. “

In overcoming supply challenges and a global pandemic, we are proud to have delivered a transformative gaming experience that is captivating gamers around the world. Everyone at SIE did their best to make the PlayStation experience better than ever. I would like to mention a couple of teams that made especially important contributions.

Our product development team delivered jaw-dropping innovations including blazing-fast SSD, immersive 3D audio, and the dynamic DualSense controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. His talent, perseverance, and creativity laid the foundation for the entire PS5 ecosystem.

Since the console’s launch in November, PlayStation Studios has accelerated the momentum of incredibly successful titles showcasing the capabilities of the PS5. Looking ahead, PlayStation Studios’ line of exclusive games includes a new God of War from Santa Monica Studios, Gran Turismo ™ 7 from Polyphony Digital and Horizon Forbidden West from Guerrilla Games. Some of the most anticipated games from SIE partners include Electronic Arts’ Battlefield 2042, Bethesda’s DEATHLOOP, Ubisoft’s Far Cry ® 6, and Ember Lab’s Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

Additionally, our hardware engineering and operations team was vital in providing the resources to build the PS5 physical units and partnered with our global business operations teams to deliver PlayStation 5 from its point of origin to markets and customers throughout the world. world. Both teams, and their tireless efforts, were absolutely critical in delivering 10 million units during this historic year.

We are incredibly grateful to our fans for the excellent reception of the PS5 and our growing portfolio of gaming entertainment. Without your support and trust, this initial success would not have been possible. We are making steady progress with the global supply available and we look forward to the day when everyone who wants a PS5 can get it easily.

Our commitment to supporting the entire PlayStation community, across all platforms and services, has never been stronger. So wherever gamers are on their journey with us, we are committed to making sure that PlayStation is the best place to play. “

In addition, SIE has also achieved different sales milestones in the following titles:



Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales of Insomniac Games has sold more than 6.5 million copies * since its launch on November 12, 2020.

MLB® The Show ™ 21, from San Diego Studio, is the fastest-selling title in franchise history with more than 2 million copies * sold across all platforms. The video game has reached more than 4 million players since its launch on April 16, 2021.

Returnal, from the Housemarque studio, a critically acclaimed new IP, has sold more than 560,000 copies * since its launch on April 30, 2021.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apartby Insomniac Games has sold more than 1.1 million copies * since its launch on June 11, 2021.

