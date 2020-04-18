During the technical presentation of PlayStation 5, Mark Cerny, architect of the console, confirmed that the new generation system will be backward compatible with only some PlayStation 4 games.

Later, it was clarified that PlayStation 5 will be able to run most of the titles of the current Sony console. However, there was no mention of possible backward compatibility with previous systems, nor was it detailed if compatible PS4 games will have some improvements.

Despite this, Digital Foundry (via Wccftech) recently shared an analysis where it talks about the possible improvements that the backward compatible games of PlayStation 4 will have on PlayStation 5.

This could be the backward compatibility on PlayStation 5

According to the report, the new generation console would be able to run certain PlayStation 4 games natively. Digital Foundry notes that some of the titles may have better resolution and a higher frame rate per second.

While this is good news, the specialized media notes that not all games are likely to have optimizations on PlayStation 5. From their perspective, the games that can receive improvements are those that originally have dynamic resolution and an unblocked frame rate. .

Based on these parameters, games like Dark Souls III, Final Fantasy XV and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice could have significant improvements on the new console. Digital Foundry notes that there are chances that they can run at 60fps on PlayStation 5.

On the other hand, there is little chance that games like Bloodborne will have a better performance, especially due to some technical issues presented in their current version. Below is the analysis:

It is important to clarify that Sony has not revealed all the details of the backward compatibility of PlayStation 5. So the above mentioned could officially vary or be quite different.

Some rumors long ago pointed to the possibility that the PlayStation 5 was backward compatible with all previous PlayStation. However, Sony has not said anything about it and for many it is unlikely that this will happen.

