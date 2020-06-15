Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Since the PlayStation 5 was announced, fans have been waiting for announcements related to the backward compatibility of the console. Although reports pointed out that the new PlayStation could be compatible with games from previous consoles, in the end it was only confirmed that it will have that feature for PS4 games. In the framework of the official presentation of the PS5, there were no announcements about the backward compatibility, but Sony assures that it is on the right track.

During an interview with CNET, Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, spoke about the backward compatibility of PS5 and the progress there is. Although the manager did not go into details, he noted that the development team in charge of this area is working with developers and publishers to try to bring as many PS4 titles to PS5 as possible: « We said that PS5 has been designed to play PS4 games as well. We’re going through the process with publishers and developers and testing that huge library of over 4,000 games. We’re happy with the progress we’ve made. «

